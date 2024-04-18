Disha Patani mesmerises in a stunning photoshoot, leaving hearts aflutter and jaws dropping with her irresistible charm and confidence as she showcases her flawless hourglass figure with unparalleled allure and grace. The video offers a tantalising glimpse into three distinct looks: a sleek one-piece bathing suit, a black outfit, and a vibrant yellow outfit, each highlighting her versatile style and undeniable beauty. Disha Patani Makes Glamorous Appearance in Floral Bustier Top With Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Braided Hairdo at an Event (View Pics).

Disha Patani Looks Sexy In This Video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)