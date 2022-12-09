Hrithik Roshan is the latest Bollywood star to attend the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a few pics from the event that see him looking smart in semi-formals. For the fest, HR was seen wearing a white tee which he paired with dark grey suit. Hot! Ranbir Kapoor Sports Heavy Beard As He Rocks a Chequered Blazer at Red Sea International Film Festival (View Pics).

Hrithik Roshan at Red Sea IFF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)