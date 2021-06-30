When it comes to bold fashion choices, Irina Shayk is always ahead of the game. The Russian model also never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body. This time, Irina took to her Instagram handle to share a few hot pictures of her. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her bare body as she went topless. She only wore a bikini bottom paired with slouchy beige-hued 'Escape' boots for the latest pictures. She has shared these sexy pictures of her to promote her collaboration with shoe designer Tamara Mellon. Take a look:

