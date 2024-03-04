Throughout Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Isha wore a dazzling array of outfits, each exuding elegance and style. On the first day of the pre-wedding celebrations, Isha wore a stunning pink floral custom gown crafted by Miss Sohee. For another event, Isha stunned in a black gown adorned with gold and silver embellishments, a masterpiece by Chanel. Another memorable moment saw her in a custom Louis Vuitton black gown adorned with white polka dots and full sleeves. Adding a touch of vibrancy, she rocked a fiery red lehenga by Manish Malhotra, embellished with sequins, and paired it with a fur coat for added allure. Embracing a more casual yet statement-making look, Isha looked effortlessly chic in green cargo pants paired with a golden top adorned with embellishments by Alexander McQueen, showcasing her versatile fashion sense with panache. Isha Ambani Looks Gorgeous in Floor-Sweeping Strapless Gown For Brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jamnagar (View Pics).

Isha Ambani in a Custom Miss Sohee Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani in a Custom Gown by Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani in a Custom Louis Vuitton Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani in an Outfit by Alexander McQueen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)