Isha Ambani wowed in a soft pink off-the-shoulder gown designed by London-based Miss Sohee at her brother Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar on March 1, kicking off the festivities continuing until March 3. The gown, adorned with intricate floral motifs and a satin train, exuded elegance, while her regal neckpiece and earrings added a touch of glamour. Isha's chic bun hairstyle and subtle makeup, featuring eyeliner, blush, and lipstick, completed her stunning look, setting a high fashion standard for the celebrations. Isha Ambani Video in Silk PJs on Dinner Date With Husband Anand Piramal in Bandra Goes Viral, Netizens Love Her Simple Fuss-Free Look! (View Photos).

Isha Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In This Pink Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

