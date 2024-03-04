Ivanka Trump dazzled in traditional Indian attire at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sporting a shimmering saree embellished with silver and gold sequins for one occasion, she complemented her look with diamond jewellery. On another occasion, Ivanka stunned in a white lehenga paired with emerald jewellery. For her third look, she opted for a vibrant lime yellow lehenga, exuding refreshing spring vibes. Ivanka looked absolutely stunning in each of her outfits, captivating everyone with her grace and style. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump Reaches Jamnagar To Attend the Functions (Watch Video).

Ivanka Trump in a Shimmery Saree



Ivanka Trump Rocks a White Lehenga



Ivanka in a Lime Yellow Lehenga

Ivanka Trump (Photo Credits: Instagram)

