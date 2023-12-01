Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans with a visual delight on Instagram, sharing breathtaking photos in a dreamy peach ethnic ensemble. The Ram Setu actress graced the frame in a peach-hued georgette-organza net saree adorned with pearl embellishments, silver tassels on the border, and an oversized bow detail on the shoulder. Jacqueline paired this exquisite saree with a matching one-shoulder blouse. Her jet-black tresses flowed freely, complementing the nude-toned makeup. The sultry beauty added allure to her look by opting for exquisite jewellery. Jacqueline's social media remains a treasure trove of beauty, and these latest pics are a testament to her unrivalled grace and style. Catch a glimpse of her ethereal presence below. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sobhita Dhulipala, Who Nailed This Outfit Better?

Pretty in Peach!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacqueline_frenandaz)

