Janhvi Kapoor's fashion sense has always been commendable. Now, last night the actress attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mahta's pre-wedding bash and looked nothing less than a sexy siren. The starkid shared a few pics on Instagram that see her posing in white sequin saree paired with bralette blouse. Not to miss, the gorg makeup game and stunning dangler earrings. Mesmerising! Khushi Kapoor in a Midriff Flashing Black Cut-Out Dress Impresses Jhanvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor:

