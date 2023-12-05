Janhvi Kapoor took the internet on storm after dropping stunning clicks of her in a chic formal ensemble, unveiling a captivating glimpse into her impeccable fashion sense. The Dhadak sensation exuded Boss Lady vibes in a stylish midnight blue formal ensemble with an oversized coat, sleeveless vest top, and straight-fit trousers. The Mili actress effortlessly let her gorgeous brown locks cascade in smooth waves, adding a touch of refined glamour to her look and opting for an understated glam makeup palette with beige-pink lipstick. Dive in to explore Janhvi Kapoor's latest look! Janhvi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman Redefine Elegance and Style in an ‘Iconic’ Ad Campaign (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor's Chic and Stylish Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

