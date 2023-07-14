Janhvi Kapoor, the leading lady of the upcoming film Bawaal, has shared new pictures on Instagram and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. The Bollywood actress has always made classy style statements and once again she has impressed fans with her sartorial choice. Janhvi looks effortlessly chic in a midi dress with halter neckline. This cream floral print dress features a keyhole and ruched detailing in the center. The beauty has completed her look with subtle makeup and strappy sandals. Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Sleeveless Black Bodycon Dress, Bawaal Actor Shares Glam Pics On Insta.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

