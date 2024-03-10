Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in terms of her fashion evolution. This natural beauty has honed her senses and understands her body type, selecting dresses that enhance her look and add extra oomph. From dazzling gowns to shimmering sequin sarees, she effortlessly carries them all. Recently, the actress shared a couple of saree pictures on Instagram that left us in awe! She looks nearly perfect in a sea blue saree with a matching blouse. Janhvi styled her hair loose and opted for glossy makeup, complemented by long white earrings. Her hourglass figure perfectly accentuated her look, setting the internet ablaze once again. Upon posting these pictures on Instagram, her BFF Orry reacted with a red heart emoji. Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Pure Grace in Sheer Lavender Saree Adorned with Golden Embroidery and Gajra (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

