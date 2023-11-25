TV star Jasmine Bhasin is turning heads with her latest style statement. Rocking an all-pink co-ord set, the actress exudes chic vibes effortlessly. Jasmin sported a hot pink hoodie paired with sleek track pants and stylish white shoes, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Her uber-cool ensemble has garnered attention, proving yet again her knack for pulling off trendy looks with absolute ease, making a bold yet fashionable statement in the vibrant pink attire. Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

See Jasmine Bhasin's Latest Picture Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)