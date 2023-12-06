Jennifer Lopez stunned at the Elle's Woman In Hollywood Gala in a bold ensemble. She wore a risque Grace Ling dress, unveiling a futuristic blue-toned chrome breastplate that teases her underboob. The outfit, featuring a black maxi skirt showcasing the singer's chiselled abs, amplifying her iconic style. The multi-talented star exudes timeless glamour with a tight bun and statement diamond earrings. Staying true to her signature look, she opted for contoured glam makeup, smoky eyes, thick mascara-clad eyelashes and nude glossy lips, radiating confidence. Completing the ensemble with a rectangle-shaped black clutch and sleek black stilettos, Jennifer Lopez exuded a sizzling fusion of boldness and sophistication.Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Age Stereotypes, Says ‘Women Get Sexier As They Grow Older’.

Jennifer Lopez's Daring Outfit

