Jennifer Lopez just shared her amazing Mob Wife style on Instagram, and it's all things lovely and buttery! The mob wife trend is all about gold bling, leather, and a huge fur coat. JLo rocked the trend like a superstar, wearing a stunning leather tank top and pencil skirt, along with sheer black tights. She added some serious flair with a floor-length fur coat and chocolate brown slingback heels. Her accessories game was on point too, with a chic croc bag, diamond necklace, and earrings. Her makeup is flawless with her radiant skin and those signature brown and nude shades that complement her outfit. Plus, her hair left loose just adds that extra wow factor. Jennifer Lopez Dials Up the Drama in a Statement-Making White and Black Outfit (See Pics).

View Jennifer Lopez’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

