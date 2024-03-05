Jennifer Winget stars as a lawyer in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. For her look, the actress is seen in office chic and professional glam outfits. In her latest video, she flaunts some of these stylish looks, providing inspiration for office fashion for her fans and followers. From a turquoise satin shirt to a wine suit set, and from a grey suit to a crisp white shirt and trousers, Jennifer's style can be best described as power dressing at its finest. If you're seeking inspiration for office formal wear, look no further than this stunning actress. Go right ahead and take cues from her lookbook. Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's Transition Reel From Web Series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Gives Major Formal Fashion Goals (Watch Video).

Watch Jennifer Winget’s Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

