Jim Sarbh is known as one of the finest and hottest actors in the entertainment industry. Beyond his acting prowess, he is celebrated as a fashion icon, with his eccentric looks often receiving praise. This heartthrob has once again drawn attention with his latest photoshoot for Calvin Klein. Jim offers a glimpse into his bold and uninhibited side by flaunting his chiselled physique in white underwear. These sexy pictures of the Made in Heaven star not only showcase his versatility but also solidify his status as a fearless trendsetter. 10 Spunky Pics of Jim Sarbh That Will Make You Question What Did We Do to Deserve This!

Jim Sarbh’s Hot New Photoshoot In Underwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Sarbh (@jimsarbhforreal)

