Joey King turned heads at the SAG Awards 2024 in a stunning Givenchy black-and-beige floral dress. Her beauty and impeccable fashion sense stole the spotlight effortlessly. The beige dress, adorned with large white and blue floral prints, featured a chic black satin tie-up on top. Joey accessorised the look with nude pumps, sheer black gloves, diamond rings, a multi-shaded blue necklace, and gold hoop earrings. Her flawless makeup included a radiant base and subtle, nude pink tones on her lips and cheeks. Her loose hair, secured with a banana clip, added to her overall elegant appearance. Joey King Can Make Floral Look Hot And Her Pics In a Mini Versace Dress For VMAs Are The Proof!.

View Joey King's Pics From the SAG Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

