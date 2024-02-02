In her recent appearance, actress Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning while making a chic fashion statement in a stunning black ruched dress that features sequinned purple and yellow accents. The yellow and purple provide just the right amount of vibrancy to her look. Adding a touch of elegance, she accessorises with gold rings on her fingers. Kajal's makeup is impeccable, using highlighter and blush subtly to enhance her beautiful features. A lovely nude gloss complements the rest of the makeup. For a hint of drama, the actress chose a green winged liner, adding the perfect finishing touch to her flawless look. Not to be overlooked, her soft blow-out hair is styled to perfection. Kajal Aggarwal Dazzles in Shimmery Red Saree With Matching Sleeveless Blouse (See Pics).

View Kajal Aggarwal’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)