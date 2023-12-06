Kajol steals the spotlight at The Archies Premiere, turning heads in a mesmerising ensemble. The Bollywood diva dons a sheer black floral printed saree paired with a sleeveless bow-tie blouse and classic pearl earrings. Her hair is elegantly styled in a loose, wavy bun, adding a touch of sophistication. Kajol opts for subtle and romantic makeup, featuring a beige lipstick that perfectly complements her timeless charm. The actress effortlessly combines grace and contemporary style, creating a captivating look that resonates with her signature elegance. Catch a glimpse of Kajol's latest fashion statement, an epitome of glamour and poise. Kajol and Rani Mukerji Steal the Spotlight With Their Glamorous Looks on the Latest Episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Kajol's Elegant Saree Look!

