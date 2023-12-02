Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted pictures on her Instagram showcasing her stunning outfit from her night out. The fashion icon looked incredibly beautiful in a chic figure-hugging ensemble, featuring a deep neckline and stylish waist cuts. In the mirror selfies, Kareena flaunted various poses, setting new fashion standards with her latest look. Take a look below! Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Wardrobe Full of Co-ord Sets, Check Out Pics!

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)