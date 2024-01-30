Kareena Kapoor Khan was red-y for the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 red carpet in a bespoke red silk saree and halter neck blouse designed by Kshipra Singh Jadon. The saree boasted real gold zardozi work and delicate motifs, adding a touch of opulence to her outfit. Complementing her attire, Kareena accessorised the look with sleek black and gold dangling earrings, while her signature neat bun added a touch of grace. Opting for a natural base, highlighted cheeks, and a pop of pink on the lips and eyes, Kareena looked elegant, embodying the regal charm of a true begum. Kareena Kapoor Dishes Out Fashion Goals As She Poses in a Stylish Black Outfit With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

View Kareena Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

