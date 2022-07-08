Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram and dropped some gorg clicks from their evening in London. The besties were seen serving Sex and the City vibe in glamorous pics from their vacation. While it was Bebo who opted for an all-black look, Lolo, Amrita and Natasha were seen in flowy dresses. Indeed, this Bollywood girl gang looks LIT! Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Pose for a Super-Glam Pic and Show How to Make a Grand Entrance at KJo’s Birthday Bash!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Hotties:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)