Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated fans with gorgeous pictures on New Year 2023! Her very first post of the year oozes chic style statement. The actress, who is currently vacaying in Switzerland with her family, shared a few pictures from New Year bash. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in green shimmery dress with thigh-high slit. She completed her look with minimal accessories, chic makeup and low hair knot bun and stilettoes. Karisma Kapoor Shares the Sexiest Post on New Year 2023! Actress Pouts and Poses in Black One Shoulder Monokini (View Pic).

The Glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan

