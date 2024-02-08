Kareena Kapoor Khan consistently elevates fashion expectations and her latest look is no different. Attending a jewellery and watch exhibition in Doha, she radiated in a chic two-piece ensemble. The glam outfit featured a maxi dress in cool powder blue shade which she paired with a matching full-sleeved blazer. The collared blazer added a touch of sophistication with a charming rosette detail on the shoulder. Kapoor accessorised her OOTD with a dazzling diamond choker necklace and a delicate bracelet, amplifying the ensemble's elegance. Not to miss, her open hairdo and minimal yet striking makeup game. SLAY! Janhvi Kapoor Inspires Valentine's Day Outfit with Romantic Red Satin and Lace Floor-Length Gown (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Fashion Goddess:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

