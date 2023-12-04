Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded sheer elegance in an Olive Briar Metallic Organza Evening Gown, captivating attention with her radiant charm. Sharing stunning glimpses on Instagram, she effortlessly showcased the gown's shimmering allure, igniting admiration among fans. Her ethereal beauty complemented the golden hues, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Keeping her makeup subtle, she highlighted her cheekbones and chose a nude lip colour. The Crew actress accessorized with stone earrings, a finger ring, and a clutch handbag, maintaining an elegant yet classy look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps It Simple in Comfy Black Tee and Denim Jeans, Actress’ Latest Airport Look Shows Us How To Nail Casual Fashion!.

Kareena Looks Beautiful In This Ralph Lauren Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

