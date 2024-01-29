Karishma Tanna Looks Sensational in a Backless White Gown for the 69th Filmfare Awards, View Pics of the Stunning Actress

Karishma Tanna, the gorgeous host of the 69th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, exuded sheer glamour in a backless white bodycon gown. She paired the gown with silver and white earrings and finger rings and curated a stunning ensemble. Her flowing, open hair seamlessly complemented the overall look, and her choice of mauve shades for makeup accentuated her features, adding an extra touch of allure. In essence, she radiated sheer beauty and elegance at the glamorous award ceremony. Karishma Tanna Makes Heads Turn in a Red Hot Strapless Gown (See Pics).

Take a Look at Karishma Tanna’s Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

