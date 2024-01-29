Karishma Tanna Looks Sensational in a Backless White Gown for the 69th Filmfare Awards, View Pics of the Stunning Actress

Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, dazzling in a stunning white gown. Her simple yet elegant style made her the center of attention at the glamorous event.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 29, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Karishma Tanna, the gorgeous host of the 69th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, exuded sheer glamour in a backless white bodycon gown. She paired the gown with silver and white earrings and finger rings and curated a stunning ensemble. Her flowing, open hair seamlessly complemented the overall look, and her choice of mauve shades for makeup accentuated her features, adding an extra touch of allure. In essence, she radiated sheer beauty and elegance at the glamorous award ceremony. Karishma Tanna Makes Heads Turn in a Red Hot Strapless Gown (See Pics).

Take a Look at Karishma Tanna’s Pictures Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
69th Filmfare Awards Actress Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Fashion Karishma Tanna Style Karishma Tanna Style File

Karishma Tanna Looks Sensational in a Backless White Gown for the 69th Filmfare Awards, View Pics of the Stunning Actress

Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, dazzling in a stunning white gown. Her simple yet elegant style made her the center of attention at the glamorous event.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 29, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Karishma Tanna, the gorgeous host of the 69th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, exuded sheer glamour in a backless white bodycon gown. She paired the gown with silver and white earrings and finger rings and curated a stunning ensemble. Her flowing, open hair seamlessly complemented the overall look, and her choice of mauve shades for makeup accentuated her features, adding an extra touch of allure. In essence, she radiated sheer beauty and elegance at the glamorous award ceremony. Karishma Tanna Makes Heads Turn in a Red Hot Strapless Gown (See Pics).

Take a Look at Karishma Tanna’s Pictures Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
69th Filmfare Awards Actress Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Fashion Karishma Tanna Style Karishma Tanna Style File
You might also like
Sara Ali Khan Sizzles in a Thigh-High Slit Black Gown for Her Appearance at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, (View Pics)
Fashion

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles in a Thigh-High Slit Black Gown for Her Appearance at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, (View Pics)
Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics)
Fashion

Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics)
69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor KISSES Wifey Alia Bhatt As They Dance to Iconic ‘Jamal Kudu’ Track From Animal (Watch Video)
"row">
Tags:
69th Filmfare Awards Actress Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna Fashion Karishma Tanna Style Karishma Tanna Style File
You might also like
Sara Ali Khan Sizzles in a Thigh-High Slit Black Gown for Her Appearance at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, (View Pics)
Fashion

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles in a Thigh-High Slit Black Gown for Her Appearance at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, (View Pics)
Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics)
Fashion

Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics)
69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor KISSES Wifey Alia Bhatt As They Dance to Iconic ‘Jamal Kudu’ Track From Animal (Watch Video)
Bollywood

69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor KISSES Wifey Alia Bhatt As They Dance to Iconic ‘Jamal Kudu’ Track From Animal (Watch Video)
Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Wins Best Music Album, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Bags Best Screenplay at 69th Award Show
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Wins Best Music Album, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Bags Best Screenplay at 69th Award Show
Google Trends Google Trends
Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrency Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Will Attend BUT Won’t Perform at the Award Show – Reports
Grammys 2024
Google Trends Google Trends
Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot