Karishma Tanna, who is being showered with praises for her impeccable performance in the web series Scoop, attended the Golden Glory Awards 2023 last night. The actress served glam goals at the event. The 39-year-old beauty wore a beige sequins bralette with matching oversized jacket and draped pants. She kept her look elegant by letting her hair down with wavy texture, minimal accessories, subtle makeup and stiletto sandals. Karishma Tanna Flaunts Her Abs in a Bikini and Denim Shorts While on Vacation in France (View Pics).

Scoop Actress Karishma Tanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

