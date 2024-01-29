Karisma Kapoor treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes video from the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. The actress looked oh-so-glam while striking poses for the paparazzi in a stunning multi-coloured saree by Sabyasachi. She opted for a full-on glam look and paired the vibrant saree with delicate earrings and a ring. Her makeup had an artistic touch to it, with an abstract winged eyeliner and a dash of red on her cheeks and lips. Karisma Kapoor's Colourful Slitted Maxi Dress is a Perfect Choice For Your Next Brunch Outing! (See Pics).

