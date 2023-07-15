Karisma Kapoor is enjoying monsoon in London! The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pics and videos from UK which see her drenched in happiness. In the photos, Lolo could be seen rocking a printed breezy dress and exploring London lanes and restaurants. Indeed, the smile on her face denotes how much she's loving her time in the rainy weather abroad. She also was seen sipping a glass full of cocktail. Check it out! Karisma Kapoor Rocks Sexy Printed Monokini As She Chills by the Beach (View Pics).

Karisma Kapoor's London Diaries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)