Karisma Kapoor graces The Archies Premiere in absolute elegance, stunning in a glamorous black skirt-suit ensemble. The Bollywood icon's satin outfit boasts a transparent paradigm texture adorned with embellishments, taking a bold turn with a thigh-high slit in both skirt and blazer, featuring a plunging neckline. Karisma's sleek, wet-styled hair enhances the chic allure, and she finishes the look with black strappy heels. The actress exudes sophistication with every step, the bright red lips adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Witness her gorgeous look at the premiere. Karisma Kapoor Looks Gorgeous in Bejeweled Tunic Top and Silk Fusion Outfit (View Pics).

Karisma Kapoor's Glam Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)