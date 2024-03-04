Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The glamorous duo flaunted stunning outfits throughout the events. Katrina opted for a cool and breezy off-white maxi dress adorned with floral prints for one occasion, while Vicky complemented her vibe with an ivory shirt and pants layered with a brown t-shirt. For another event, Katrina dazzled in a white lehenga paired with chunky ornate jewelry, while Vicky exuded sharpness in a textured black sherwani, completing his look with a neatly tied ponytail. Together, the couple looked charming in each of their outfits. Katrina Kaif Shares Mushy Photos With Hubby Vicky Kaushal From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Event (View Pics).

Katrina and Vicky in Breezy Ivory Outfits

Vicky Kaushal in Smart Casuals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Ethnic Outfits

Katrina Kaif in a Stunning White lehenga

