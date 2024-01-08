Amid Delhi promotions for Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif radiated retro charm in a black and white ruched polka dot dress. Sporting an elegant yet simple makeup look, she complemented the attire with flowing open hair. The actress exuded timeless style, captivating attention with her chic ensemble. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Kaif leads in this upcoming film set for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

See Katrina Kaif's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)