Katrina Kaif, known for her simplicity and style, once again left fans impressed as she was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The Tiger 3 actress donned a casual yet effortlessly cool outfit, sporting a yellow sweatshirt paired with blue ripped jeans and white sneakers as she strolled out of the airport. Flashing her million-dollar smile, Katrina graciously acknowledged the paparazzi by waving and posing for them. After the video of the actress circulated on social media, fans swarmed the comments section with compliments. Katrina Kaif Beats the Summer Heat in a Cool Blue Striped Shirt! Tiger 3 Actress’ New Pics on Insta Are All Things Gorgeous.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)