Yellow certainly is a color that anybody can pull off, and Katrina Kaif is no exception in making the color her own. Recently, the Tiger 3 actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, and she looks simply elegant without any extra effort. She donned a yellow and silver lehenga with an ethnic spin, which certainly worked in her favor. She kept her makeup minimal and accessorized with long golden-colored jewelry and bangles. Well, what brought drama to the dress was her low-cut choli. As soon as she shared those pictures, netizens went gaga and started commenting with hearts and love emojis. Katrina Kaif's Brown and Golden Sabyasachi Lehenga Will Inspire You To Up Your Fashion Game This Diwali! (View Pics).

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

