Katrina Kaif has redefined elegance in a pure Chanderi saree. The actress, who was seen at various events during Navratri this year, had opted for modish saree looks. For a Durga Puja occasion, she dressed up in a yellow saree with matching V-neck blouse and accessorised with lovely jewels. Her look was minimal yet a perfect one for any festive season. The Tiger 3 actress has shared a few pics of her latest ethnic look on Instagram and they are simply graceful. Dussehra 2023: Katrina Kaif Shines in Tarun Tahiliani Saree As She Celebrates in Style (View Post).

Katrina Kaif In Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

