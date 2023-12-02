Katrina Kaif made a captivating appearance at Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The celebrated actress embraced her Indian heritage by draping herself in a stunning black saree, complemented by an intricately embellished blouse. To accentuate her natural beauty, she opted for minimal makeup and let her cascading tresses flow freely. Kaif shared series photos from the awards ceremony on social media, which showcase her effortless elegance and impeccable fashion sense, perfectly blending traditional Indian attire with a touch of modern sophistication. Have a look! Jacqueline Fernandez Redefines Elegance in a Dreamy Peach Saree With an Oversized Bow Twist (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Film Festival:

