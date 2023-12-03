Following her stunning saree appearance, Katrina Kaif captivated the audience at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 with her boss lady persona, sporting a crisp white shirt paired with an embellished skirt set from Valentino. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her elegant ensemble, which quickly garnered admiration from fans. Kat also graced the red carpet alongside renowned stars like Freida Pinto, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sharon Stone. Katrina Kaif Opts for Black Saree Paired With Embellished Blouse at Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Film Festival:

