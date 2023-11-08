It's refreshing to see someone taking a different route in the sea of sequins. This is the season to sparkle the brightest, and you don't need to tell Bollywood celebrities that twice. Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures of herself from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. The actress-slash-entrepreneur chose to keep it classy yet festive, opting for a brown-toned lehenga with gold detailing from Sabyasachi. She nailed the balance between elegance and festive flair. The brown-toned lehenga, adorned with gold detailing and paired with floral prints in navy blue and plum, must have created a striking visual contrast. Those gold dangling earrings and bangles served as the perfect finishing touches for a festive look. It's great to see her embracing subtle elegance amidst the glitz and glam of the season. No doubt, the actress turned heads with that earthy, yet regal ensemble. Katrina Kaif Attends Star-Studded Navratri Celebrations; Tiger 3 Actress’ Chic Appearance in Red Saree Makes Fans Think She’s ‘Pregnant’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Pictures:

View this post on Instagram

