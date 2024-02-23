In a recent brand photoshoot, supermodel Kendall Jenner showed off her supermodel figure in a figure-hugging, sleek black workout ensemble. The outfit featured a snug-fit cropped top with full sleeves paired with skintight black leggings, highlighting her toned figure flawlessly. Subtle touches of peach blush and lipstick accentuated her makeup, adding a soft, radiant glow. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore simple gold hoop earrings, while her loose, flowing hair completed the effortlessly chic look. Kendall Jenner Channels Hollywood Glamour in Black Off-Shoulder Dress With White Fur - Check Out Her Stunning Photos!

View Kendall Jenner’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

