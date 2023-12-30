Khushi Kapoor, channeling boss lady vibes, showcased an elegant style donning a beige striped coat, trousers, and a chic white crop top. Her latest Instagram pictures radiate confidence as she flaunts the ensemble with hair elegantly flowing. Embracing a subtle nude and light makeup, Kapoor effortlessly exudes sophistication. The Archies actress exalted her fashion statement with a poised demeanor, captivating the attention of followers and fashion enthusiasts alike. 'The Archies' Actress Khushi Kapoor is a Fashionista in the Making - Check Out Pics.

See Khushi Kapoor's Latest Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)