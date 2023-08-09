Khushi Kapoor's latest set of pics on Instagram are glamourous. The trendsetter dropped series of photos online in which she can be seen in an iceblue saree paired with bralette blouse and we are floored. Even before making her debut on the silverscreen, the star kid is turning into a fashion maverick, who's effortlessly serving traditional outfit goals. From the house of designer Ritika Mirchandani, Khushi's saree is an embroidery wonder with sequins, intricate details and more. Not to miss, her stunning sleeveless bustier. All in all, she looks perfect in six-yard! Khushi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Black and White Picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

