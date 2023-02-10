Khushi Kapoor is known for her chic style statements. She has kept her fashion game trendy, vibrant and glamorous. Well, her latest Insta post too oozes her classy style file and these are from her exotic vacay. She has dropped some lovely selfies that gives glimpses of some of her stunning outfits. In one of the pictures, The Archies star is seen slaying in a black full-sleeved crop top and wide legged bottoms and completed her look with minimal makeup and jewelry and tied her hair in a neat bun. In another photo, you’ll see Khushi in a thigh-high slit midi dress with a fur jacket. She again kept her look minimal and posed stylishly in calf length boots. Fashion Faceoff: Khushi Kapoor or Suhana Khan, Whose White Chikankari Lehenga Did You Like?

Khushi Kapoor Acing The Fashion Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)