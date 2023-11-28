Khushi Kapoor has stirred a fan frenzy with her latest jaw-dropping pictures, showcasing absolute charm in a striking printed ensemble. The Archies actor mesmerises in a printed sheer midi dress featuring intricate ruffled detailing from the esteemed luxury fashion label Gauri and Nainika. Completing her enchanting look with a romantic hairstyle, Khushi allowed her brown locks to cascade naturally. Her refined makeup enhanced her natural beauty. As an emerging star, Khushi Kapoor has consistently grabbed attention with her evolving fashion style. Dive in to explore her stunning pictures below! On Khushi Kapoor's Birthday, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Pen Heartfelt Notes for The Archies Actress!.

Khushi Kapoor's Dreamy Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)