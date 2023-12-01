In a dazzling fashion statement, Khushi Kapoor, sparked a digital frenzy with her recent Instagram post. Sharing monochromatic snapshots, the actor stunned in a sleek black thigh-high slit gown, boasting a plunging neckline. Complementing the attire, Kapoor elegantly styled her hair in a timeless 90s updo, enhancing her allure with a touch of glamorous makeup. The scintillating images swiftly captivated the internet, setting social media abuzz with admiration for her chic ensemble and sartorial finesse. Khushi Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Father Boney Kapoor, and Star-Studded Wishes From Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Others (View Pics).

See Latest Pictures Of Khushi Kapoor Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

