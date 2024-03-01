Kiara Advani has always been a favourite of fashion critics, often sharing her pictures on Instagram with her fans. The actress yet again dropped a stunning post on March 1. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress posted a series of pictures in black dresses and captioned them with a black emoji. She looked breathtaking in a black off-shoulder mermaid dress, showcasing her curves beautifully as she posed for the pictures. Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani & Other B-town Celebs Jet Off to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash (Watch Videos).

Check Out Kiara Advani’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)