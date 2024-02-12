Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a stunning appearance at a star-studded event in Dubai, effortlessly capturing attention with their impeccable fashion choices. Kiara dazzled in a sleek black evening gown paired with elegant gloves, adorned with exquisite diamond accessories, and chic black heels. Her flawless makeup highlighted her natural beauty, while her sophisticated, slicked-back hair exuded timeless Hollywood glamour, completing her ultra-glamorous ensemble. Sidharth perfectly complemented Kiara's look with a stylish burnt orange jacket, a classic black suit, and a dapper bow tie, exuding charm and sophistication. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exude Couple Goals As They Twin in Black, Duo Attend an Event in Delhi (View Pics).

Watch Kiara and Sidharth’s Video Here:

