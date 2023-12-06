Kiara Advani, an emerging fashion sensation, graces the limelight again with her Instagram elegance. The Bollywood star stuns in an off-shoulder black ruched dress, featured in a series of snapshots for Koffee with Karan Season 8. The dress's structural elegance, accentuated by ruched gathering, transforms the simple silhouette into a stunning ensemble. Kiara's light makeup look, complemented by glossy lips, lightly contoured cheeks, and mascara-clad eyes, perfectly harmonizes with her wavy brown tresses. The silver statement watch inputs the right amount of sparkle to her overall appearance. Catch her latest look for the show below! Manish Malhotra Birthday: From Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, B-town Ladies Who Dazzled in His Amazing Creations!.

Kiara Advani's Stunning Look On Koffee With Karan Season 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

