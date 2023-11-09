Kim Kardashian is known for her bold fashion outings. The style icon and popular television personality has once again made heads turn with her sartorial choice and chic styling. For the CFDA Fashion Awards, Kim opted for a well-fitted dress and flaunted her envious curves. She wore a black body-hugging dress with halter neck and open back for the event. She accessorised it with matching heels, minimal jewels and styled up her hair in ‘90s style. Take a look at the photos shared by Kim on Instagram: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe Glamour in Pink Gown at LACMA Film+Art Gala (View Pics & Watch Video).

Kim Kardashian’s Look For CFDA Fashion Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

