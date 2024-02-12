Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, captioning it 'game time.' In the photo, she effortlessly sports a black bikini top paired with blue jeans while catching an American football outdoors. Her look strikes the perfect balance between casual and glamorous. With a sleek high ponytail adding to the casual vibe, Kim sets a new standard for game-time fashion, proving that style doesn't have to be dull even during game time. Kim Kardashian's Frosty White and Blue Off-Shoulder Dress Screams Holiday Style and Spirit (View Pics).

View Kim Kardashian’s Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)