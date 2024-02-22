Kim recently dropped a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram featuring herself and her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner! Kim's serving major goddess vibes, flaunting her toned figure and killer back as she strikes a fierce pose with her hands against the wall, looking back. Rocking a sleek black sheer dress with a pop of white underneath and a sparkly silver necklace cascading down her back, she's all about that glam life! For her makeup, she sticks with her signature brown shades. Her hair left loose is the perfect finishing touch to the look. Kendall Jenner is posing in the front and centre, flashing a megawatt smile at the camera. She's slaying in a satin black dress, looking flawless with dewy makeup and a bold red lip. Her blowout hair? Total perfection! Together, these sisters are unstoppable, serving looks and leaving us all in awe! ‘Triple K’ Moment at Met Gala 2023! Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Serve Pure Glam As They Pose Together at the Met Ball (View Pic).

View Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s Twinning Black Dresses Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

